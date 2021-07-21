Roanoke Valley HOG to host charity poker run Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley HOG Chapter is hosting their annual charity poker run, auction and cookout on Saturday.

Beginning at 9 a.m. at the Roanoke Harley Davidson dealership (1925 Peters Creek Road), the ride includes poker stops in both Buchanan and near Smith Mountain Lake. The ride concludes at Belmont Park (923 Montrose Avenue SE) in Roanoke.

Hot dogs, hamburgers and live music will be offered at noon following the ride.

The Roanoke Valley HOG Chapter says all proceeds will go towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Learn more at the Roanoke Valley HOG Chapter Facebook page.

