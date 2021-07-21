Smoky haze and heat expected this week

More smoky skies Wednesday despite sunshine

Front sweeps drier air in Thursday and clear smoke

Better rain chances this weekend with more heat

WHY THE HAZY SKIES?

With the lingering wildfire smoke to our west, we should continue to have a reddish sun and moon on Wednesday. The smoke is suspended in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, but a hazy, stagnant air mass at the surface may lead to decreased air quality until a front arrives late Wednesday.

All this smoke is from wildfires out west that has travelled thousands of miles.



Models show a front may concentrate it closer to the area Wednesday afternoon leading to reduced air quality. pic.twitter.com/8O0FblKp4H — Brent Watts WDBJ (@wattsupbrent) July 20, 2021

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

A few showers possible to the North on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

Skies remain mostly sunny Wednesday allowing temperatures to climb to the upper 80s to low 90s. A front will arrive in the mountains late in the day bringing a slight shower/storm chances mainly north of I-64 late. Elsewhere, shower/storm chances remain pretty low through the end of the week. The front will bring welcomed drier air allowing for lows in the 50s and low 60s Thursday morning and also clearing out the haziness a bit.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Several fronts will take aim at the area from the northwest into the weekend before moving into North and South Carolina and fading away. This is a fairly typical pattern for summer and often leads to nothing more than pop-up showers and storms along with muggy, warm temperatures. The first front arrives late Friday and another Saturday.

The one Sunday may stall just close enough to the region to deliver a slightly higher chance of showers Sunday into Monday. Even then, the pattern likely won’t bring anything more than spotty to scattered storm coverage.

Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s to low 90s.