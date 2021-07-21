Advertisement

State air quality monitors issue health advisory alert

Hazy skies are seen overheard from the WDBJ7 tower cam on Poor Mountain.
Hazy skies are seen overheard from the WDBJ7 tower cam on Poor Mountain.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Scratchy throat today? Hazy skies above your house? It’s due in part to the wildfires out west. The Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality health alert.

DEQ Meteorologist Dan Salkovitz joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to explain the health alert and gives us an idea of when skies might clear.

