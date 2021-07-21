State air quality monitors issue health advisory alert

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Scratchy throat today? Hazy skies above your house? It’s due in part to the wildfires out west. The Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality health alert.

DEQ Meteorologist Dan Salkovitz joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to explain the health alert and gives us an idea of when skies might clear.

