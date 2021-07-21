Advertisement

Suspect in Pulaski Co. sergeant death pleads guilty, faces up to 21 years in jail

Also in court Wednesday was a group of deputies and friends of the late Sgt. Hodge.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WDBJ) - Michael Dominic Morris, 26, of Pulaski, pleaded guilty Wednesday to his charges in connection to the crash that killed Sgt. Perry Hodge with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened in the early morning of Thursday, January 14 along Route 11.

Morris plead guilty and was convicted of Felony Aggravated Manslaughter and Misdemeanor DUI in Montgomery County’s Circuit Court. He faces up to 20 years in jail for the manslaughter charge and up to 12 months for the DUI charge.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 10.

Based on a toxicology report, Morris was on drugs at the time of the crash.

