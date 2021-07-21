Suspect in Pulaski Co. sergeant death receives maximum sentence

(WDBJ) - Michael Dominic Morris, 26 of Pulaski, was sentenced Wednesday in connection to the crash that killed Sgt. Perry Hodge with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Thursday, January 14 along Route 11.

Morris plead guilty to Felony Aggravated Manslaughter and Misdemeanor DUI without an agreement in Montgomery Couty Circuit Court. He is to be sentenced without an agreement on November 10, 2021 in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

He received the maximum sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 12 months for DUI in front of a courtroom with deputies and friends of the late Sgt. Hodge.

Based on a toxicology report, Morris was on drugs at the time of the crash.

