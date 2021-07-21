Advertisement

Suspect in Pulaski Co. sergeant death receives maximum sentence

He received the maximum sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 12 months for DUI in front of a courtroom with deputies and friends of the late Sgt. Hodge.
WDBJ
WDBJ(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Michael Dominic Morris, 26 of Pulaski, was sentenced Wednesday in connection to the crash that killed Sgt. Perry Hodge with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Thursday, January 14 along Route 11.

Morris plead guilty to Felony Aggravated Manslaughter and Misdemeanor DUI without an agreement in Montgomery Couty Circuit Court. He is to be sentenced without an agreement on November 10, 2021 in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

He received the maximum sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 12 months for DUI in front of a courtroom with deputies and friends of the late Sgt. Hodge.

Based on a toxicology report, Morris was on drugs at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll County Schools to move to ‘single-use restroom facilities’
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina
James Martin mugshot
Roanoke man charged with arson after parking garage fire Monday
Governor Northam prepping school mask guidance for fall

Latest News

One of the murals in downtown Buena Vista.
Buena Vista murals on the Appalachian Mural Trail
Joyce Alexander helps Curtis McCormick in his home in March, 2020.
Home health care providers caught in personnel and financial binds
Reward offered for 2011 Lynchburg homicide case
North Carolina man sentenced for soliciting minors in Galax through Snapchat