Advertisement

Teams travel across the country for softball tournament in the Roanoke Valley

Dozens of teams are in the Roanoke Valley this week for a softball tournament.
Dozens of teams are in the Roanoke Valley this week for a softball tournament.(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of teams are in the Roanoke Valley this week for a softball tournament.

The USA Softball 16U & 18U Gold National Championship kicked off on Monday.

The teams came from all over the country with the farthest traveling down from Oregon.

The City of Salem said the nearly week-long event will fill more than 4-thousand hotel room nights and bring a boost to local businesses.

“The most important thing is that we are packing people into our valley when most everybody needs it. Our hotels need it our restaurants need it. So that’s why we are doing this, that’s why we are in sports marketing,” Salem Parks & Recreation Director John Shaner said.

The championship games will happen on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll County Schools to move to ‘single-use restroom facilities’
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina
James Martin mugshot
Roanoke man charged with arson after parking garage fire Monday
Governor Northam prepping school mask guidance for fall

Latest News

A friend of Arthur 'Woody' Woodrow Palmer III shares more about him outside of his murder. He...
“We want him to know that we got him—to rest easy”: A murder victim’s legacy remembered
The Town of Vinton has six vacancies in its public works department and the director said it is...
Vinton ‘s public works department faces staffing shortages
WDBJ
Suspect in Pulaski Co. sergeant death pleads guilty, faces up to 21 years in jail
One of the murals in downtown Buena Vista.
Buena Vista murals on the Appalachian Mural Trail