Teams travel across the country for softball tournament in the Roanoke Valley

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of teams are in the Roanoke Valley this week for a softball tournament.

The USA Softball 16U & 18U Gold National Championship kicked off on Monday.

The teams came from all over the country with the farthest traveling down from Oregon.

The City of Salem said the nearly week-long event will fill more than 4-thousand hotel room nights and bring a boost to local businesses.

“The most important thing is that we are packing people into our valley when most everybody needs it. Our hotels need it our restaurants need it. So that’s why we are doing this, that’s why we are in sports marketing,” Salem Parks & Recreation Director John Shaner said.

The championship games will happen on Saturday.

