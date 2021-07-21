“We want him to know that we got him—to rest easy”: A murder victim’s legacy remembered

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, a long-time friend of Arthur “Woody” Woodrow Palmer III is speaking out.

Palmer died in early July.

Police say he was found dead in his home, the suspect charged with 2nd degree murder.

But Woody’s friend hopes to share more about him outside of his murder investigation. He wants the community to know just how good of a person he was.

“I feel like when you meet someone you really don’t know if you’re gonna be friends with them and you got to feel people out. And we just connected,” said Derek Turner.

It’s a friendship that started at a Narrows convenience store almost 20 years ago.

“And he when knew he was right or he was making a good point here now is just belt out this--’whooo’ and you knew it was coming. You knew only let that go, you knew that you had been had,” said Derek Turner.

Derek Turner is talking about one of his closest friends, Arthur Woodrow Palmer III—but most call him– Woody.

“I really don’t see him as a friend, more of a brother, me or my family. He will be there at the drop of a hat,” said Turner.

Turner describes Woody as humble, patient, loved his 13-year-old daughter.

“I know how much she meant to him. We will always, always be there we can’t be him. but we can be the next best thing. We want him to know that we got him—to rest easy. We got him,” said Turner.

His friend also described Woody’s second passion--- football.

“We work together so we got to know each other pretty well and then he introduced me in this fantasy football league, which if you knew -- he lived and breathed it was, it was his baby-- fantasy football was,” said Turner.

Years later, Woody started working at the New River Valley Regional Jail. His friends says he loved and cherished his job so much—he encouraged many to join him.

“We was around each other all the time talking to him about every day. He was a good friend,” said Turner.

Turner says his friend would go out of his way to help anyone, and even though he has lost him he will always have his back.

“He ran our football leagues and says it’s going to be different, because he’d always come over, sometimes a day early. To prepare for it and we were just – going to miss him. It’s going be hard. It’s going be tough, but we’ll get through it,” he said .

