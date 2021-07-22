Advertisement

7@four: Hero Day at Wolfbane

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) – Wolfbane Productions, in conjunction with Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation and Virginia Commission for the Arts, will host its first-ever Hero Day event outdoors at the Wolfbane Performing Arts Center, 618 Country Club Rd, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Grab the family, a superhero cape, and celebrate all your favorite local and fictional heroes from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021. Tickets for adults are $10 and children under 12 are $5. All proceeds will be used to support local arts programming.

See the video for more information.

