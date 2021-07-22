Bodies of Virginia brothers found after NC helicopter crash

DARE COUNTY, NC (WDBJ) - The bodies of two Virginia men have been recovered in the wreckage of a crashed helicopter in North Carolina.

John and Alan Arant were recovered Thursday.

July 19, Dare County, NC Emergency Communications was notified of an overdue helicopter flight from Virginia to Manteo, NC. The two men in the copter had departed from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport in Virginia and planned to land at the Dare County Regional Airport the same evening.

Emergency responders were notified after a concerned friend lost communication with the two men aboard a Robinson R44 helicopter at 6:40 p.m. Monday. Debris from the helicopter was found during the course of the search at the mouth of the Alligator River.

Thursday, July 22, the unified command of the United States Coast Guard, Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Wildlife, and the North Carolina Marine Patrol, and the US Fish & Wildlife, along with North Carolina Emergency Management, was notified one of the occupants from the helicopter was found in the Albemarle sound. Responders recovered the body of John Arant, 35 of Virginia. Shortly afterwards, they also found the body of his brother, Alan Arant, 36 of Virginia; he was the pilot.

