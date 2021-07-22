Advertisement

Defense bill includes funding for western Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - The Senate Armed Services Committee has passed the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes military spending in western Virginia.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) spoke with reporters from his Washington office Thursday afternoon. He said an amendment calls for long-term planning to modernize the nation’s arsenals, including infrastructure at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

“Some needs to be replaced. Some needs to be demolished to make it really work for the 21st century,” Kaine said. “This plan will enable us to make good strategic decisions about how we maintain that arsenal as an important asset for our military.”

Kaine said the bill also includes funding for projects at the Army National Guard facility in Troutville. The bill would provide $6.9 million for a maintenance shop and $6.1 million for a National Guard Readiness Center.

The full Senate could take up the bill in September.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

