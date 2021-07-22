Advertisement

FOP Carnival in Buena Vista

The FOP Carnival at Camden Field in Buena Vista, Va.
The FOP Carnival at Camden Field in Buena Vista, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Fraternal Order of Police Carnival is underway at Camden Field.

The rides, games, music, and food have been going since Tuesday, and continue through the weekend.

It’s the primary fundraiser for the FOP, supporting programs like their annual event where police take kids in need shopping for Christmas presents.

”It’s nice to be back, said Tony McFaddin, the FOP Lodge 31 Director. “This was kind of a, sort of a last minute deal for us, but we knew the citizens needed it. We know our lodge needed it, so we put it together at the last minute when this week become available, and we hope everyone comes down.”

The carnival is up through Saturday, starting at six each night.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some 911 service back after fiber cut causes outages in multiple Virginia localities
More than 100 parents, students and community members packed Tuesday's School Board Meeting.
Amid transgender controversy, Carroll County Schools eye removing gendered bathrooms
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting
Carroll County Schools to move to ‘single-use restroom facilities’