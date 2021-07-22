FOP Carnival in Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Fraternal Order of Police Carnival is underway at Camden Field.

The rides, games, music, and food have been going since Tuesday, and continue through the weekend.

It’s the primary fundraiser for the FOP, supporting programs like their annual event where police take kids in need shopping for Christmas presents.

”It’s nice to be back, said Tony McFaddin, the FOP Lodge 31 Director. “This was kind of a, sort of a last minute deal for us, but we knew the citizens needed it. We know our lodge needed it, so we put it together at the last minute when this week become available, and we hope everyone comes down.”

The carnival is up through Saturday, starting at six each night.

