Hull’s Drive In hosts vaccine clinis

Hull's Drive In in Rockbridge County, Va.
Hull's Drive In in Rockbridge County, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Hull’s Drive In offered a double bill Thursday: a free movie and a vaccination.

They showed “The Hunger Games: Chasing Fire” with no charge for admission, but while there the Rockbridge Area Health Center is offeried COVID vaccinations for anyone who wanted it, with the added bonus of free popcorn for signing up.

The clinic is part of expanded efforts by the health department to meet people where they are for vaccinations.

