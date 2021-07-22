Hull’s Drive In hosts vaccine clinis

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Hull’s Drive In offered a double bill Thursday: a free movie and a vaccination.

They showed “The Hunger Games: Chasing Fire” with no charge for admission, but while there the Rockbridge Area Health Center is offeried COVID vaccinations for anyone who wanted it, with the added bonus of free popcorn for signing up.

The clinic is part of expanded efforts by the health department to meet people where they are for vaccinations.

