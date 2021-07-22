Advertisement

Montgomery Museum of Art and History to move

By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is moving.

The facility will move into a former bank building by next year.

According to the museum’s new Executive Director Casey Jenkins, the museum has signed a contract to buy the former Bank of Christiansburg building on the Town Square off East Main Street.

Jenkins said the new building is a keystone of the Downtown Historic District.

He says the 15,000-square-foot building will expand museum space and serve as a cultural center.

“It’s supposed to be a community asset, you know, to the community-- and we’re seeing a lot of momentum in Christiansburg, in particular. We want this to contribute toward that vitality of downtown as we go forward. And this is one of those pieces I think that fits the puzzle piece to make Christiansburg grow, and keep that momentum going,” said Jenkins.

The museum has been operating out of its historic manse on South Pepper Street since 1983.

Jenkins says the museum has outgrown that space, but they will hold onto the property and rent it out once the transition is complete.

