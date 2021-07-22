Morgan Olson donates $175,000 unit to Pittsylvania County Public Safety

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Morgan Olson donated a brand new freight line truck to Pittsylvania County public safety, as a thank you for keeping their employees safe.

“If we sold this truck it would go for about $175,000 so that’s the give we have for you.” said Mike Ownbey, President and CEO of Morgan Olson.

“It’s just evidence that Morgan Olson believes in what we are doing as a county and system because they are willing to partner with us to provide such an outstanding gift.” said Board of Supervisors Chair, Bob Warren.

The county already owned one air unit that services the northern part of the county. Public safety director, Chris Slemp says they needed two of those units to cover the entire county.

“Right now it takes us about an hour to get a truck down here from the northern end, so this will really get that within a 20 minute time frame now.” said Slemp.

The unit will be used to help first responds refill their tanks while responding to long calls.

“At some point you have no way to refill those without taking them back to a firehouse this we can do that right on scene but also doing rehab for these guys.” said Slemp.

Slemp says receiving this donation not only saves the county money but allows them to improve their service immediately.

“This is a huge donation to use and we probably couldn’t have afforded this for at least 2 or 3 years. So this is really pushing us ahead.” said Slemp.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.