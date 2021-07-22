Advertisement

Morgan Olson donates $175,000 unit to Pittsylvania County Public Safety

As Pittsylvania County volunteer fire departments work to cover emergencies the state’s largest county, they face a need to have equipment that’s available for the entire area. Morgan Olson donated a $175,000 unit to Pittsylvania County Public Safety to address that need.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Morgan Olson donated a brand new freight line truck to Pittsylvania County public safety, as a thank you for keeping their employees safe.

“If we sold this truck it would go for about $175,000 so that’s the give we have for you.” said Mike Ownbey, President and CEO of Morgan Olson.

“It’s just evidence that Morgan Olson believes in what we are doing as a county and system because they are willing to partner with us to provide such an outstanding gift.” said Board of Supervisors Chair, Bob Warren.

The county already owned one air unit that services the northern part of the county. Public safety director, Chris Slemp says they needed two of those units to cover the entire county.

“Right now it takes us about an hour to get a truck down here from the northern end, so this will really get that within a 20 minute time frame now.” said Slemp.

The unit will be used to help first responds refill their tanks while responding to long calls.

“At some point you have no way to refill those without taking them back to a firehouse this we can do that right on scene but also doing rehab for these guys.” said Slemp.

Slemp says receiving this donation not only saves the county money but allows them to improve their service immediately.

“This is a huge donation to use and we probably couldn’t have afforded this for at least 2 or 3 years. So this is really pushing us ahead.” said Slemp.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll County Schools to move to ‘single-use restroom facilities’
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina
James Martin mugshot
Roanoke man charged with arson after parking garage fire Monday
Governor Northam prepping school mask guidance for fall

Latest News

Governor Northam accepted a ceremonial check for $765 million in lottery profits to be used in...
Virginia Lottery reports record profits
The Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority is working with internet service providers and local...
Broadband authority helps region seek funding to expand high-speed service
July 21 2021 USA Softball Hits Local Field For Tournament
July 21 2021 USA Softball Hits Local Field For Tournament
VA Lottery Profits July 21 2021
VA Lottery Profits July 21 2021