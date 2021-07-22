Multiple Virginia localities reporting 911 outage

Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple counties in Virginia are currently reporting 911 outages.

Campbell County sent an alert Thursday morning advising citizens of a service interruption affecting both landlines and wireless users who tried calling 911, as well as the non-emergency line. Those in need of services in the county should call either 434-215-9985 or 434-215-9240 until service has been restored. Text to 911 is operational.

Minutes later, Rockbridge County also sent out an alert, which indicated a multi-state 911 outage. Those in Rockbridge County can contact 540-572-4200 for assistance. The Buena Vista Police Department also posted to its Facebook page about the issue.

Carroll County has reported the same issue. Those in the area can call 276-920-4391 or text 911 if in need of help.

