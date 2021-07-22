Advertisement

Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dozens of muffin products are being recalled over a possible listeria contamination.

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling their packaged muffins products, sold across the U.S. under various brand names, including Uncle Wally’s and The Worthy Crumb.

The generic brand muffins of Walmart, 7-Eleven and Stop & Shop are also among those included in the recall.

The company is instructing consumers to immediately dispose of the products.

Give and Go said there are no reported illnesses and the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

A full list of the muffins affected by the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 parents, students and community members packed Tuesday's School Board Meeting.
Amid transgender controversy, Carroll County Schools eye removing gendered bathrooms
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting
Carroll County Schools to move to ‘single-use restroom facilities’
A friend of Arthur 'Woody' Woodrow Palmer III shares more about him outside of his murder. He...
“We want him to know that we got him - to rest easy.” Murder victim’s legacy remembered

Latest News

House Speaker Pelosi on not appointing some lawmakers to the Jan. 6 commission: "While this may...
Pelosi says Jan. 6 panel to move ahead without GOP’s choices
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling the muffins, sold across the...
Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Some 911 service back after fiber cut causes outages in multiple Virginia localities