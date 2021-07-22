Advertisement

Poor air quality can trigger asthma symtoms in severe cases

Wildfire smoke kept a smoky haze over the region.
Wildfire smoke kept a smoky haze over the region.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Experts with the Asthma and Allergy Center in Roanoke say anyone can be affected by high pollution levels and poor air quality.

The haze spreading out to the rest of the country from wildfires out West can trigger symptoms for those with severe asthma.

People with asthma and other respiratory problems are more susceptible to pollution, and smoke creates tiny particles in the air that can get into the lungs and cause inflammation.

Dr. Saju Eapen, an allergist, and immunologist with the Asthma & Allergy Center says this time of year it can be especially difficult to control reactions.

”It’s also grass pollen season, so people when they’re outside, are going to have trouble from just the pollen itself. Now that you add bad air quality, it’s just going to be a double whammy for them,” says Dr. Eapen.

Doctors suggest patients with severe asthma symptoms keep an eye on the air quality levels, and if necessary, stay inside with air conditioning and proper ventilation to recirculate the air.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some 911 service back after fiber cut causes outages in multiple Virginia localities
More than 100 parents, students and community members packed Tuesday's School Board Meeting.
Amid transgender controversy, Carroll County Schools eye removing gendered bathrooms
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting
Carroll County Schools to move to ‘single-use restroom facilities’

Latest News

Handling Back-to-School Anxiety
Handling Back-to-School Anxiety
SW Virginia Drinking Water
SW Virginia Drinking Water
Danville Teen Court
Danville Teen Court
911 Outage Update
911 Outage Update