Previously burned house in Botetourt Co. on fire again

Fire crews responded to a home just after 4:30 a.m.
Fire crews responded to a home just after 4:30 a.m.(Botetourt County Fire/EMS)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews from multiple counties responded to a fire in Botetourt County around 4:30 Thursday morning.

Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said its crews were working the scene of a fire, along with help from Bedford and Roanoke counties. Arriving firefighters found the remnants of a home that had previously been burned, as well as a shed, on fire.

No injuries have been reported.

