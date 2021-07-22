Previously burned house in Botetourt Co. on fire again
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews from multiple counties responded to a fire in Botetourt County around 4:30 Thursday morning.
Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said its crews were working the scene of a fire, along with help from Bedford and Roanoke counties. Arriving firefighters found the remnants of a home that had previously been burned, as well as a shed, on fire.
No injuries have been reported.
