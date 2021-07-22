Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg prepares for first ever sunflower festival

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beginning Friday, July 23 Sinkland Farms in Montgomery County is hosting its first ever sunflower festival!

According to the National Gardeners Bureau, 2021 is actually the Year of the Sunflower.

“And so I thought we must do sunflowers!” Farm owner, Susan Sink said.

But that’s not the only reason why Sinkland Farms planted these gorgeous blooms. Coming off of a hard year, the farm and wedding venue was looking for a way to bring in business and brighten people’s days.

“Because who can’t smile when they see sunflowers looking as pretty as this?” Sink said.

They planted eight acres of about 20 different types of sunflowers, which is about 180,000 blooms, to entice visitors to come to their Sunflower Festival over the weekends of July 23 - August 8,.

“The sunflower in many cultures stands for loyalty, adoration and love,” Sink said.

And the “LOVE” sign in the middle of the field is just one of several photo booth spots to capture the perfect Kodak moment. There will also be a fun kid zone, baby animals, arts and craft venders, food trucks and live music.

“I think it is going to be a party!” Sink exclaimed. “It’s going to be a great party!”

Tickets are $10 dollars (at the door or online) and everyone leaves with one sunflower to take home. You can also purchase sunflowers at $2 dollars a bloom.

“A lot of people will want to take away enough to make a beautiful bouquet at home,” she said.

For Sink, the sunflower is her favorite flower and she can’t wait to share that love with everyone else.

“It just reminds you of summer and bright times and great days,” she said. “If you’re looking for a place to bring you family and friends as the summer is winding down, I can’t think of a better place to come than Sinkland Farms.”

