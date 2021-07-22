Advertisement

Six taken into custody for Lynchburg car break-ins

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has six people in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.

Police were called early Thursday about people breaking into vehicles in the area of Peakland Place and Linden Avenue. Officers found four adults and two juveniles, and took them into custody.

Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Additionally, anyone who may be a victim of a larceny from a vehicle Wednesday night, or who may have information about these incidents, is asked to contact Det. Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online atp3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

