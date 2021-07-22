Still hazy, but much improved air quality Thursday

Less smoke at the surface Thursday thanks to front

Staying warm and dry through the end of the week

Uptick in rain chances by the weekend

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

After a rare Code Orange Alert day on Wednesday due to high levels of smoke particulates, conditions have improved since last night thanks to a front. It’ll still be a bit hazy today with smoke aloft, but the air quality at the surface will be much better.

It’ll be a fair summer day with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity across our region. Highs will warm into the 80s in most areas both today and Friday with little to no chance of rain.

Better air quality Thursday with lower humidity as well. (WDBJ7 Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

A bit more unsettled weather is expected this weekend thanks to increasing levels of moisture and another frontal boundary moving in.

On Saturday, expected a few afternoon showers and storms to develop, especially along the Blue Ridge. Rain chances don’t look to high, but some heavier rain and possibly stronger storms will be possible. Only a slight chance of rain is expected on Sunday.

Scattered afternoon storms return this weekend. (WDBJ7 Weather)

Afternoon highs will return to the upper 80s to low 90s.