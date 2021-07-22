Advertisement

Still hazy, but much improved air quality Thursday

Front last night brought welcomed changes to the region
Wildfire smoke kept a smoky haze over the region.
Wildfire smoke kept a smoky haze over the region.(WDBJ)
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Less smoke at the surface Thursday thanks to front
  • Staying warm and dry through the end of the week
  • Uptick in rain chances by the weekend

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

After a rare Code Orange Alert day on Wednesday due to high levels of smoke particulates, conditions have improved since last night thanks to a front. It’ll still be a bit hazy today with smoke aloft, but the air quality at the surface will be much better.

It’ll be a fair summer day with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity across our region. Highs will warm into the 80s in most areas both today and Friday with little to no chance of rain.

Better air quality Thursday with lower humidity as well.
Better air quality Thursday with lower humidity as well.(WDBJ7 Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

A bit more unsettled weather is expected this weekend thanks to increasing levels of moisture and another frontal boundary moving in.

On Saturday, expected a few afternoon showers and storms to develop, especially along the Blue Ridge. Rain chances don’t look to high, but some heavier rain and possibly stronger storms will be possible. Only a slight chance of rain is expected on Sunday.

Scattered afternoon storms return this weekend.
Scattered afternoon storms return this weekend.(WDBJ7 Weather)

Afternoon highs will return to the upper 80s to low 90s.

Most Read

More than 100 parents, students and community members packed Tuesday's School Board Meeting.
Amid transgender controversy, Carroll County Schools eye removing gendered bathrooms
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting
Carroll County Schools to move to ‘single-use restroom facilities’
Coronavirus generic
VA schools will determine mask policies based on local data and guidance

Latest News

Dew points drop which give us a brief drop in the humidity.
Wednesday, July 21 - Evening Outlook
Wildfire smoke from the west coast is over the area leading to deep orange sunsets.
Tuesday, July 20 - Evening FastCast
Tuesday Midday Forecast
Tuesday Morning Forecast