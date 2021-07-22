VDH reports 666 new COVID cases Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 687,550 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, July 22, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 666 from the 686,884 reported Wednesday, a smaller increase than the 678 reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The VDH has switched from updating the cases and testing dashboard from daily to Monday through Friday only.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,282,258 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from the 9,268,303 reported Tuesday. 59.2% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 53.3% fully vaccinated. 71.1% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 64.3% are fully vaccinated. Thursday’s numbers have not yet been released.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VDH unveils dashboard to show results of COVID cases by vaccination status

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

7,883,168 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 3.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 3.4% reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there have been 11,493 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 11,491 reported Wednesday.

387 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 352 reported Wednesday. 57,571 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.