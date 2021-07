BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Out of over 600 works by more than 200 artists, they were able to pick a Best in Show: a watercolor by Roanoke’s own Rebecca Bradbury.

It’s one of two works she entered, but it’s the 28 year-old’s first entry in the show ever.

The art show is up until Sunday at the Valley Elementary school in Bath County.

