Advertisement

Engineer: Avenue next to collapsed Florida condo could fail

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — An engineer hired to help figure out why a South Florida condominium collapsed last month is warning officials that it still might not be safe enough to reopen the avenue out front.

Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer warned officials in a letter on Thursday that Collins Avenue could crumble.

All that remains of the Champlain building are the walls of the underground parking garage around a hollowed-out foundation.

Kilsheimer says that traffic could cause the nearby wall to fail and parts of the street to collapse. Miami-Dade officials say they’ll shore up the walls before fully opening the main thoroughfare for beachfront cities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodies of Franklin County brothers found after NC helicopter crash
911 service back after fiber cut causes outages in multiple Virginia localities
Joyce Alexander helps Curtis McCormick in his home in March, 2020.
Home health care providers caught in personnel and financial binds
Gil Harrington looks at photos of her daughter Morgan who was murdered by Jesse Matthew....
Mother of murder victim reacts to lawsuit against Liberty University
Fire crews responded to a home just after 4:30 a.m.
Previously burned house in Botetourt Co. catches fire again

Latest News

WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko shares a hearty harvest salad with Globowl Cafe owner, Lauren McCaughrin.
Hometown Eats: Globowl Cafe in Lexington
Birthdays and anniversaries for July 23, 2021
Authorities are searching for 36-year-old David Curtis Whitt, who allegedly shot and killed his...
Tazewell Co. man on the run after allegedly killing estranged wife, shooting another
Japan spent billions to prepare for the Summer Games. Then came the pandemic, forcing them to...
Olympics: View of Tokyo venues from the sky