Glade Hill man killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Glade Hill man has been identified as the man killed in a crash Tuesday in Franklin County.

Marcus N. Pritchett, 33, died at the scene of the crash.

Virginia State Police say the crash occurred July 20, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. on Truevine Road, less than a mile north of Snow Creek Road.

Police say Pritchett was driving a Nissan Quest along Truevine Road, ran off the right side and hit an embankment. The vehicle then crossed back over the road, ran off the left side and overturned.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.