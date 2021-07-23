Advertisement

Glade Hill man killed in Franklin County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Glade Hill man has been identified as the man killed in a crash Tuesday in Franklin County.

Marcus N. Pritchett, 33, died at the scene of the crash.

Virginia State Police say the crash occurred July 20, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. on Truevine Road, less than a mile north of Snow Creek Road.

Police say Pritchett was driving a Nissan Quest along Truevine Road, ran off the right side and hit an embankment. The vehicle then crossed back over the road, ran off the left side and overturned.

