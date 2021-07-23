Advertisement

Lexington Fire Department remembers benefactors

A bench memorializing two benefactors to the Lexington, Va., Fire Department sits in a place...
A bench memorializing two benefactors to the Lexington, Va., Fire Department sits in a place where firefighters often relax.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Lexington Fire Department, the fire fighters have put up a special tribute to two benefactors.

Margaret Davis and Helen Fix each left substantial contributions to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department fund in their estates when they passed away recently.

The fund helps the fire department, which also receives city funding, buy vital secondary equipment, like these workout machines and weights.

”This is the kind of behind the scenes stuff,” explained Lt. Jarrod Hill. “Everybody sees the big, fancy fire trucks and everything, this stuff right here is just as important. No, it’s not going to put the fire out, but it’s helping us stay physically fit so we’re able to do our job and keep our citizens safe.”

The put the bench in a place where firefighters relax and cook meals on grills as a reminder of their benefactors.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodies of Franklin County brothers found after NC helicopter crash
Authorities are searching for 36-year-old David Curtis Whitt, who allegedly shot and killed his...
Tazewell Co. man accused of killing wife being treated for apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
911 service back after fiber cut causes outages in multiple Virginia localities
Joyce Alexander helps Curtis McCormick in his home in March, 2020.
Home health care providers caught in personnel and financial binds
KTI LLC reports without their knowledge, employees began pouring of the spoiled milk into the...
Nearly 500 gallons of curdled milk poured into Pulaski storm drain