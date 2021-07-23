Lexington Fire Department remembers benefactors

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Lexington Fire Department, the fire fighters have put up a special tribute to two benefactors.

Margaret Davis and Helen Fix each left substantial contributions to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department fund in their estates when they passed away recently.

The fund helps the fire department, which also receives city funding, buy vital secondary equipment, like these workout machines and weights.

”This is the kind of behind the scenes stuff,” explained Lt. Jarrod Hill. “Everybody sees the big, fancy fire trucks and everything, this stuff right here is just as important. No, it’s not going to put the fire out, but it’s helping us stay physically fit so we’re able to do our job and keep our citizens safe.”

The put the bench in a place where firefighters relax and cook meals on grills as a reminder of their benefactors.

