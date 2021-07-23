Advertisement

Light up your weekend: Watch for the full buck moon Friday night

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – July’s full moon highlights the start of the weekend.

Known as the buck moon, the lunar event peaks at 10:37 p.m. ET Friday, according to NASA.

To see it best, look towards the southeast to watch it rise above the horizon.

“As summer peaks, the velvety antlers of male deer which first begin to sprout in early spring finish growing, forming pointed tips and hardening into their final glory,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “The sight of their magnificent racks against the summer sky led to the name, full buck moon.”

The July full moon is also known as the thunder moon because thunderstorms are so frequent during the month.

Another name is the full hay moon because summer’s the time to cut and cure hay to put away for winter feed.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

The moon will appear full on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodies of Franklin County brothers found after NC helicopter crash
911 service back after fiber cut causes outages in multiple Virginia localities
Joyce Alexander helps Curtis McCormick in his home in March, 2020.
Home health care providers caught in personnel and financial binds
Gil Harrington looks at photos of her daughter Morgan who was murdered by Jesse Matthew....
Mother of murder victim reacts to lawsuit against Liberty University
Fire crews responded to a home just after 4:30 a.m.
Previously burned house in Botetourt Co. catches fire again

Latest News

The week is full of events and entertainment!
New River Valley Fair begins July 26th in Dublin
Names released of those charged in Lynchburg larcenies
People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe...
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze
Globally, experts are watching closely to determine if and when people might need another COVID...
AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots
Authorities are searching for 36-year-old David Curtis Whitt, who allegedly shot and killed his...
Tazewell Co. man accused of killing wife taken into custody