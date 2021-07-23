Advertisement

Man arrested for Bedford killing

Tyler Booth mugshot
Tyler Booth mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Town of Bedford man has been arrested for the killing of a Bedford County man Wednesday.

Tyler Lee Booth, 21, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Braeden Bailey, 18.

Bedford Police were called about 7 a.m. July 21, 2021 to 1107 Pinecrest Avenue, where they found Bailey dead. They determined he died of trauma to the head.

July 23, Booth was taken into custody; he is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

