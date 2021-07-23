Man killed in Bedford County crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a Bedford County crash that left one man dead July 19.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Route 24, less than a mile west of Orrix Creek Road/Route 713.

Authorities say a Honda Element was going east on Route 24 when it crossed the center line while going through a curve, hitting a Chevrolet Suburban going west head-on.

The driver of the Honda, 19-year-old Jacob E. Doss, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 53-year-old man from Huddleston, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

