Names released of those charged in Lynchburg larcenies

(Gray News)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department released more information Friday on the six people who were arrested following a series of larcenies.

The suspects allegedly broke into vehicles in the 7600 block of Timberlake Road and Peakland Place Wednesday night.

Two juveniles and four adults were charged. The department said two 17-year-olds were charged with four counts of entering or setting into motion a motor vehicle, four counts of petit larceny, three counts of larceny of firearms, not from a person, and once count of possession of firearm under age 18.

The following adults were charged:

20-year-old Cairy Jamal Johnson, of Lynchburg; 18-year-old Aaron Thomas Yuille, of Gladstone; 18-year-old Kayleb Nicholas Moon-Robinson, of Lynchburg; and 18-year-old James Ezekiel Prange, of Lynchburg. All four are charged with four counts of entering or setting into motion a motor vehicle, four counts of petit larceny, three counts of larceny of firearms, not from a person, and two counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor.

Anyone who may have captured video of the incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the LPD at 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Anyone who may have been a victim or who has information about the incidents is asked to contact Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online here.

