New River Valley Fair begins July 26 in Dublin
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley Fair is coming to town.
The fair is July 26-31 at the Fairgrounds in Dublin, VA.
According to the fair’s Facebook page, there will be carnival rides, live music, a Demolition Derby, racing, and a horse pull.
The week is packed with events. Here is a full list:
Main Stage
Monday – 7:30pm Demolition Derby – Sponsored by Pepsi
Tuesday – 7:00pm, Horse Pull – Sponsored by H.T. Bowling Inc.
Wednesday – 7:00pm, Gate 10 Band – Sponsored by Gregory Seeding & Landscaping
Wednesday – 9:15pm, Fireworks – Brought to you by Pulaski County
Thursday – 8:00pm, Crawford & Power – Sponsored by La Barranca Mexican Grill
Friday – 7:00pm, Lawnmower Racing – Sponsored by Meade Tractor
Saturday – 7:00pm, Bulls & Barrels – (Tickets $10.00) – Sponsored by Southern States Carroll County Co-op, Hillsville Branch
Wysor Building
Tuesday – 5:00pm Giles County School of Dance
Tuesday – 7:00pm, Gospel Night with Tommy Griffith, Eddie & Sherry Richards
Wednesday – Time TBA, Appalachian Hoe Downers
Thursday – 6:30pm, Aftershock
Friday – 7:00pm, Crystal River Band
Saturday – 7:00pm, 4EVER Classic Band
Back Porch Stage
Friday – 8:00pm, Ride N Shotgun Band
Saturday – 7:30pm, Wrestling
Additional Appearances
Tron Nation – Strolling thru Midway Saturday 3:00PM – 4:00PM & 5:00PM – 6:00PM
Jimmy Valiant, AKA The Boogie Woogie Man – Thursday 5:00PM – 8:00PM & Saturday 2:00PM – 7:00PM in the Wysor Building
You can learn more by visiting the the NRV Fair’s website.
