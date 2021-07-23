Advertisement

New River Valley Fair begins July 26 in Dublin

The week is full of events and entertainment!
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley Fair is coming to town.

The fair is July 26-31 at the Fairgrounds in Dublin, VA.

According to the fair’s Facebook page, there will be carnival rides, live music, a Demolition Derby, racing, and a horse pull.

The week is packed with events. Here is a full list:

Main Stage

Monday – 7:30pm Demolition Derby Sponsored by Pepsi

Tuesday – 7:00pm, Horse Pull – Sponsored by H.T. Bowling Inc.

Wednesday – 7:00pm, Gate 10 Band – Sponsored by Gregory Seeding & Landscaping

Wednesday – 9:15pm, FireworksBrought to you by Pulaski County

Thursday – 8:00pm, Crawford & Power – Sponsored by La Barranca Mexican Grill

Friday – 7:00pm, Lawnmower Racing – Sponsored by Meade Tractor

Saturday – 7:00pm, Bulls & Barrels – (Tickets $10.00) – Sponsored by Southern States Carroll County Co-op, Hillsville Branch

Wysor Building

Tuesday – 5:00pm Giles County School of Dance

Tuesday – 7:00pm, Gospel Night with Tommy Griffith, Eddie & Sherry Richards

Wednesday – Time TBA, Appalachian Hoe Downers

Thursday – 6:30pm, Aftershock

Friday – 7:00pm, Crystal River Band

Saturday – 7:00pm, 4EVER Classic Band

Back Porch Stage

Friday – 8:00pm, Ride N Shotgun Band

Saturday – 7:30pm, Wrestling

Additional Appearances

Tron Nation – Strolling thru Midway Saturday 3:00PM – 4:00PM & 5:00PM – 6:00PM

Jimmy Valiant, AKA The Boogie Woogie Man – Thursday 5:00PM – 8:00PM & Saturday 2:00PM – 7:00PM in the Wysor Building

You can learn more by visiting the the NRV Fair’s website.

