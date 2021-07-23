Advertisement

One hurt in Appomattox County Crash

One critically hurt in Appomattox crash
One critically hurt in Appomattox crash(Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department says one person is in critical condition after a single vehicle crash on Thursday.

It happened in the 3200 block of Richmond Highway (US-460) in Appomattox County. When firefighters and the Appomattox County Rescue Squad arrived, they found the vehicle in the median. First responders say one occupant had been thrown from the vehicle. Lifeguard was called in to take the victim to the hospital. That person is now in critical condition.

Other agencies that responded include Concord Fire, Appomattox Sheriff’s office and Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

911 service back after fiber cut causes outages in multiple Virginia localities
More than 100 parents, students and community members packed Tuesday's School Board Meeting.
Amid transgender controversy, Carroll County Schools eye removing gendered bathrooms
Bodies of Franklin County brothers found after NC helicopter crash
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting

Latest News

The museum will move into a former bank building in Christiansburg.
Montgomery Museum of Art and History to move
A state board has approved a new name for the community college in Martinsville, emphasizing...
State board approves new name for community college
Thursday, July 22 - Evening Forecast
Thursday, July 22 - Evening Forecast
Pulaski Curdled Milk Spill