One hurt in Appomattox County Crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department says one person is in critical condition after a single vehicle crash on Thursday.

It happened in the 3200 block of Richmond Highway (US-460) in Appomattox County. When firefighters and the Appomattox County Rescue Squad arrived, they found the vehicle in the median. First responders say one occupant had been thrown from the vehicle. Lifeguard was called in to take the victim to the hospital. That person is now in critical condition.

Other agencies that responded include Concord Fire, Appomattox Sheriff’s office and Virginia State Police.

