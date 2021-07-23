Advertisement

Driver sought after Lynchburg hit-and-run that injured one

Courtesy LPD
Courtesy LPD(LPD)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was taken to a hospital Friday after a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles in the 5500 block of Fort Avenue in Lynchburg, and police are looking for the driver who left the scene.

The woman sustained non-critical injuries, according to Lynchburg Police.

The driver who caused the crash fled down Westview Drive in a maroon four-door Chevy Silverado with tinted windows, black rims, and a short truck bed, according to Lynchburg Police. There should be damage visible on the left side of the truck behind the doors.

Contact 434-455-6047 with any information that might lead to the driver.

