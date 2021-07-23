Rockbridge County’s Goad family receives tribute to late patriarch

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Delegate Ronnie Campbell paid a visit to the family of W.D. Goad Thursday to present them with a memorial resolution from the House of Delegates.

The owner of a local auto body shop, Goad raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Rockbridge Area Hospice through the Goad’s Classic Cruise In event, as well as raising funds for local schools and other community initiatives.

He died this year as a result of COVID. The resolution was passed in February.

