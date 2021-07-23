Advertisement

Rockbridge County’s Goad family receives tribute to late patriarch

Del. Ronnie Campbell (back to camera) talks with the Goad family as he presents a memorial...
Del. Ronnie Campbell (back to camera) talks with the Goad family as he presents a memorial resolution from the House of Delegates.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Delegate Ronnie Campbell paid a visit to the family of W.D. Goad Thursday to present them with a memorial resolution from the House of Delegates.

The owner of a local auto body shop, Goad raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Rockbridge Area Hospice through the Goad’s Classic Cruise In event, as well as raising funds for local schools and other community initiatives.

He died this year as a result of COVID. The resolution was passed in February.

