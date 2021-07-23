Sunny Friday with weekend rain chances

Warm, dry pattern continues Friday

Uptick in rain chances by the weekend

Turning increasingly humid

FRIDAY

Morning clouds may obstruct the view of the full moon but skies should gradually clear through the day with a light breeze over the region. Highs will warm into the mid-upper 80s with little to no chance of rain to end the week.

Another dry day Friday before some changes arrive for the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

A bit more unsettled weather is expected this weekend thanks to increasing levels of moisture and another frontal boundary moving in.

On Saturday, watch for a few afternoon showers and storms to develop, especially along the Blue Ridge. Any storms will drift southeast toward the Piedmont during the evening before fading away after dark. Storm coverage appears scattered at best.

A slow-moving cold front will approach Sunday from the Ohio Valley late in the day. A few more showers and thunderstorms may develop and move across the mountains. With temperatures slightly hotter Sunday, a few storms could become strong to severe.

Scattered afternoon storms return this weekend. (WDBJ7 Weather)

NEXT WEEK

A slow-moving front will likely bring our best chance of more numerous showers late Monday into Tuesday. There are still some differences in timing. Once the front clears the area by midweek, temperatures soar under mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday, with highs approaching the mid 90s.