Tazewell Co. man on the run after allegedly killing estranged wife, shooting another

Authorities are searching for 36-year-old David Curtis Whitt, who allegedly shot and killed his...
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Authorities are searching for a man they say shot and killed his estranged wife in Raven early Friday morning. He is considered armed and dangerous.

36-year-old David Curtis Whitt allegedly shot and killed his 32-year-old estranged wife, Ashley, of Raven. A 33-year-old man was also shot and is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds; investigators say he is currently listed as stable.

Members of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Richlands Police Department responded early July 23 to Lot 6 Ball Road regarding a shooting. The investigation is ongoing with TCSO, Virginia State Police and the Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office.

Whitt is currently at large. He may be driving a 2017 white Nissan Frontier truck with Virginia tag #XAN1745.

