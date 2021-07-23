Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport reports recent runway expansion impacting local economy

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport (BCB) officials reports, a recent runway expansion is having major economic impact.

Airport officials report with the extra 1,000 feet -- 4,500 feet to 5,500 feet -- added to the runway it’s opening doors for more corporate aircrafts to access the businesses they have in our region.

Keith Holt has been the director for the Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport for about a year and he says—since then and even before they’ve been seeing their impact in the community take off.

“The growth of this community, the growth of this area the potential of this airport and how this airport plays a vital role in the economic development of this area,” said Keith Holt the airport director of the Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport.

“What that has done is that’s able to open us up to additional corporate aircraft that can now access the area and region for more convenience to our area to their businesses and to the community.”

Holt says about 75% of existing corporate air aircraft fleets in the United States can now land and take off right here.

“Aircrafts allow businesses to be efficient in their operations and the closer of which that we can get them to our community, the better off we are from an economic development standpoint and being able to grow the economy in this region,” said Holt.

He says this also allows the airport to be able to accommodate charter flights—some even used by the Virginia Tech Men’s and Women’s basketball teams.

“We can make sure which that this airport is keeping pace with the community the community’s growth the businesses, the businesses growth, and really serving those needs of the area’s businesses, as well as the flying public here,” said Holt.

The airport is run by the Virginia Tech Montgomery Regional Airport Authority which is comprised of a representative from Virginia Tech, Montgomery County, Blacksburg and the Town of Christiansburg.

