Woman sought in Bedford County counterfeit investigation

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman suspected of passing counterfeit money on the south side of Bedford County.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Melissa Ann Parks, 33 of Roanoke. The Sheriff’s Office holds an arrest warrant for her for forging coin or bank notes.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Bedford County dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or you can enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

