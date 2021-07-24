2021 Commonwealth Games kicks off

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An annual sports event got its opening ceremony underway Friday evening.

A number of people gathered at Liberty University to celebrate this year’s Commonwealth Games.

The games are back in full swing this year after some COVID modifications last year.

Athletes received some encouragement from Paralympian Antoine Craig Friday.

“All of you are brave, all of you are strong, all of you are resilient, all of you are survivors. These last two years have been tough on all of us, but yet you guys are still here today,” said Craig.

Athletes will compete in many sports throughout the weekend.

