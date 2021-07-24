Advertisement

After Saturday shooting, Roanoke leaders hope new grant funds will help reduce gun violence

Roanoke police investigate shooting downtown early Saturday morning.
Roanoke police investigate shooting downtown early Saturday morning.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke police are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to RPD, the shooting happened in the parking lot near Market Square off Campbell Avenue just before 2 a.m.

A teen was found shot along Cherry Avenue Northwest and taken to the hospital.

City leaders say using resources to solve conflicts safely is one way they look to stop gun violence.

“Our work is really about ending those kinds of conflicts and giving people the tools they need to resolve conflicts in healthy ways,” said Joe Cobb, who heads the city’s gun violence prevention commission.

As a part of that, they plan to use over $500,000 in new grant funds to train community volunteers to become conflict resolution specialists.

