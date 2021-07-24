Advertisement

Isolated storms return to the forecast

A front brings better rain chances on Monday
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
  • Hazy skies start the weekend
  • Isolated storm chances through the weekend
  • Front brings better rain chances on Monday

THIS WEEKEND

A bit more unsettled weather is expected this weekend thanks to increasing levels of moisture and another frontal boundary moving in.

Temperatures and humidity rise today.
Temperatures and humidity rise today.(WDBJ Weather)

We begin Saturday with sunshine and increasingly muggy conditions. With the increased humidity also comes increased storm chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the mountain ridges by the afternoon and evening hours. These may then drift toward the Southside during the evening. Severe weather appears low on Saturday.

A slow-moving cold front will approach Sunday from the Ohio Valley late in the day. A few more showers and thunderstorms may develop and move across the mountains, drifting east. With temperatures slightly hotter Sunday, a few storms could become strong to severe.

NEXT WEEK

A slow-moving front will likely bring our best chance of more numerous showers late Monday into Tuesday. There are still some differences in timing. Once the front clears the area by midweek, temperatures soar under mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs may end up in the middle 90s.

Scattered showers and storms become more numerous Monday as a front approaches.
Scattered showers and storms become more numerous Monday as a front approaches.(WDBJ)

