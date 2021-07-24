Lynchburg AEP project work picks up, looks to increase reliability

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After power outages impacted the nation and here at home this winter, work on one project looks to prevent similar issues in the future.

In 2017 the Dearington - Rivermont Transmission Project was announced and work in one area of that is now picking up.

“The existing structures have been out there for 80, 90 years and as you can imagine, anything that’s been anywhere that amount of time has come to its end of usefulness,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson.

Porter says the current work being done in the Dearington area is laying the foundation for replacement of the current structures.

New steel poles and thicker power lines will soon increase reliability.

“We’re always trying to provide reliable service at affordable rates, so the most important thing is when we have an opportunity, try to increase reliability for our customers,” said Porter.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Porter says the work is also done to keep up with demand - something that has increased since the current structures were built in the 1930s to 1940s.

“And over time, the need has grown, the area has grown, power demand has grown so we have to grow with it as well,” said Porter.

Porter says all the work on the project will be done by spring 2022.

