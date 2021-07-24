Advertisement

Lynchburg AEP project work picks up, looks to increase reliability

Excavation work is done as part of the project.
Excavation work is done as part of the project.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After power outages impacted the nation and here at home this winter, work on one project looks to prevent similar issues in the future.

In 2017 the Dearington - Rivermont Transmission Project was announced and work in one area of that is now picking up.

“The existing structures have been out there for 80, 90 years and as you can imagine, anything that’s been anywhere that amount of time has come to its end of usefulness,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson.

Porter says the current work being done in the Dearington area is laying the foundation for replacement of the current structures.

New steel poles and thicker power lines will soon increase reliability.

“We’re always trying to provide reliable service at affordable rates, so the most important thing is when we have an opportunity, try to increase reliability for our customers,” said Porter.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Porter says the work is also done to keep up with demand - something that has increased since the current structures were built in the 1930s to 1940s.

“And over time, the need has grown, the area has grown, power demand has grown so we have to grow with it as well,” said Porter.

Porter says all the work on the project will be done by spring 2022.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodies of Franklin County brothers found after NC helicopter crash
Authorities are searching for 36-year-old David Curtis Whitt, who allegedly shot and killed his...
Tazewell Co. man accused of killing wife being treated for apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
911 service back after fiber cut causes outages in multiple Virginia localities
Joyce Alexander helps Curtis McCormick in his home in March, 2020.
Home health care providers caught in personnel and financial binds
KTI LLC reports without their knowledge, employees began pouring of the spoiled milk into the...
Nearly 500 gallons of curdled milk poured into Pulaski storm drain

Latest News

Opening ceremonies celebrate the 2021 Commonwealth Games Friday.
2021 Commonwealth Games kicks off
Almost 70 years after her death, Henrietta Lacks receives wider recognition, hometown honors...
Hometown honors for Henrietta Lacks
Roanoke groups prepare for gun buyback event in August.
Groups prepare for gun buyback event in August
Aid To Help Local Businesses With Resources July 23 2021
Black Brand, a black chamber of commerce, opens a chapter in Danville