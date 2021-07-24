One shot, police investigating early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke police are investigating an overnight shooting that they say injured one person.

It happened in the parking lot near Market Square off of Campbell Avenue just before 2 a.m.

WDBJ7 spoke to people at the scene who say they heard five to six shots fired.

This is the second shooting in this area in the last eight days.

It’s also the same parking lot where the Father’s Day shooting happened back in June.

Stay with WDBJ7 for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.