Rustburg Foster Care Visitation Center renovated to create ‘warmer’ environment

Part of the renovations completed at the center.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local foster care visitation center has been renovated to be more inviting.

The Rustburg Foster Care Visitation Center recently had their center transformed by Walmart.

Staff say the center was previously filled with old, outdated furniture and equipment.

They say the new look will encourage a more home-like environment for those who visit.

“The older stuff looked like – it looked like gently used stuff. Now it looks brand new and it just does make it brighter,” said Carol Anne Booth, family service specialist.

Staff say the updates were much needed.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

