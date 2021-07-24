Advertisement

Search for Charlottesville woman in Shenandoah National Park suspended Saturday

Julia Devlin
Julia Devlin
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A body of a woman believed to be Julia Devlin was found Saturday around 10 a.m. in extremely steep and rough terrain in the southernmost part of the park, according to park officials.

Shenandoah National Park started has been searching for Devlin with the help of Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Albemarle Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, and the NPS Investigative Services Branch. She was last seen Wednesday, July 14. Her vehicle was found wrecked and abandoned in the Park Saturday, July 17.

The body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County for positive ID and determination of cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for 36-year-old David Curtis Whitt, who allegedly shot and killed his...
Tazewell Co. man accused of killing wife being treated for apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Roanoke police investigate shooting downtown early Saturday morning.
Roanoke Police find teen shooting victim along Cherry Ave.
Bodies of Franklin County brothers found after NC helicopter crash
Tyler Booth mugshot
Man arrested for Bedford killing

Latest News

On Saturday the non-profit Heroes on the River kicked off a two day special skydiving event for...
Heroes on the River hosts skydiving event for combat veterans
VSP
Senior Alert issued for missing Norfolk man
Roanoke police investigate shooting downtown early Saturday morning.
After Saturday shooting, Roanoke leaders hope new grant funds will help reduce gun violence
Part of the renovations completed at the center.
Rustburg Foster Care Visitation Center renovated to create ‘warmer’ environment
Sweet Briar College
After 2015 near-closure, Sweet Briar College tops 2021 fundraising, enrollment goals