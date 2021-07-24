Advertisement

Senior Alert activated for missing Norfolk woman

Sheron Patterson, the focus of a Senior Alert out of Norfolk.
Sheron Patterson, the focus of a Senior Alert out of Norfolk.(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a woman missing out of Norfolk.

Norfolk Police are looking for Sheron Patterson. She is Black, 62 years old, 5′1″ and 145 pounds, according to police, with brown eyes and black/gray hair. She was last reported seen July 23 at 9:57 p.m. at 600 Gresham Drive in Norfolk. She may have been wearing a long blue short-sleeve dress.

Police say she “suffers from a cognitive impairment.”

If you see her or have information about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Norfolk Police dispatch at (757) 664-7000.

