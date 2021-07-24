Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for missing Norfolk man

Contact 757-441-5610 with helpful information.
VSP
VSP(VSP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Richard Byron Thompson, 69 of Norfolk, was reported missing on Saturday.

The Virginia State Police say he was last seen on Friday at 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Dundaff Street. Thompson was possibly wearing a dark blue polo shirt with white stripes, blue jeans that were cuffed at the ankles, black high-top sneakers and a thin gold chain.

Scratch marks, with bleed marks, on his arm should be evident.

Thompson has a droopy left eye he covers with a patch.

He left with no vehicle and is believed to be on foot.

The man suffers from a cognitive impairment, making his disappearance potentially harmful to his health and safety.

Contact 757-441-5610 with any helpful information.

