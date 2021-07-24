Senior Alert issued for missing Norfolk man
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Richard Byron Thompson, 69 of Norfolk, was reported missing on Saturday.
The Virginia State Police say he was last seen on Friday at 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Dundaff Street. Thompson was possibly wearing a dark blue polo shirt with white stripes, blue jeans that were cuffed at the ankles, black high-top sneakers and a thin gold chain.
Scratch marks, with bleed marks, on his arm should be evident.
Thompson has a droopy left eye he covers with a patch.
He left with no vehicle and is believed to be on foot.
The man suffers from a cognitive impairment, making his disappearance potentially harmful to his health and safety.
Contact 757-441-5610 with any helpful information.
