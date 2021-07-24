Advertisement

Suspect arrested after assaulting Roanoke officer, K-9

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested and taken to the hospital after allegedly assaulting a Roanoke officer and K-9 Friday night.

A K-9 officer was patrolling downtown Roanoke when he noticed a suspect that he believed was involved with multiple property crimes in the city. The officer stepped out to speak with who he determined was indeed the suspect. At that time, the man tried to flee police and led the K-9 officer on a brief foot chase, during which his K-9 partner was deployed.

The suspect assaulted both the officer and the K-9 with a multitude of weapons and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. The suspect was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the arrest.

He is charged with assault on law enforcement officers and multiple property crime charges from previous cases. He also has outstanding charges from another jurisdiction.

The K-9 was taken to the emergency vet for non-serious injuries and is expected to fully recover. The officer also sustained minor injuries and was treated.

“Both are commended for their bravery, dedication and service to the Roanoke Police Department and City of Roanoke,” added Roanoke Police.

