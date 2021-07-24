Unattended candle led to fire that displaced one in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - An unattended candle started a fire that displaced one person in Danville Friday night, according to fire investigators.

The Danville Fire Department was called to the house fire on Motley Ave. shortly before midnight. They found “moderate” smoke showing from the front. The resident was already outside.

Crews found a fire in the bedroom, extinguished it and found damage had reached the attic.

No one was hurt, but the Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident.

