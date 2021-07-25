Advertisement

2 injured in late-night Lynchburg shooting

(KVLY)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured two people. It happened just after 11:00 Saturday night on Grace St.

The two men who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. One of them was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

LPD says the shooter took off in a vehicle.

Officers found several cars near the scene with bullet holes.

Investigators are asking anyone in that area with security or doorbell video to come forward and call LPD at (434) 455-6065.

